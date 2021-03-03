Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,581. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

