Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 61,417 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,417 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,223. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

