PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $1,937,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,546.40.

On Thursday, December 10th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

