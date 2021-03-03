Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CEO Thomas Harrington Acquires 35,000 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PRMW opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC raised Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

