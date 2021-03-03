Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

