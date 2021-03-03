Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 825 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.39. The stock had a trading volume of 237,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,116. The firm has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

