Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. STERIS comprises 1.4% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.82. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,551. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

