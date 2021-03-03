Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $30.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,034.01. 59,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,958.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,722.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.