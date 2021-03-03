Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of C stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.41. 1,156,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,142,463. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

