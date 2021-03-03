Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 7,415 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $200.85. 16,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

