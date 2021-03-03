Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

