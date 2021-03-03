Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after buying an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Insiders have sold 84,558 shares of company stock worth $4,898,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of TSE opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $70.06.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.