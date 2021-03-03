Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.49 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.