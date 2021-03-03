Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.30 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.