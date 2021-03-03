Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Abiomed worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Abiomed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Abiomed by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $325.31 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.67 and a 200 day moving average of $295.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

