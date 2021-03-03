Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.