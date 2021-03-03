Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.32

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,001,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $561,200. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.