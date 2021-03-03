Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Up 13.7%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares shot up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.15. 978,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,556,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

