Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,852 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,938,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 193,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $7,148,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.