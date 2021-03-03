Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,765 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

