Profund Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,073 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 74.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

