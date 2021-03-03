Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NYSE SWX opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

