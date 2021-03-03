Profund Advisors LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.