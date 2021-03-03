Profund Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2,461.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 697,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after buying an additional 691,626 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

