Prometeus Market Capitalization Reaches $77.54 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.67 or 0.00024589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and $1.19 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

