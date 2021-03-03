ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

