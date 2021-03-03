ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 23.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Comerica by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

