ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 1,771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 182,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

