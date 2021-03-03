ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of PTCT opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $66,548.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,231.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

