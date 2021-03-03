ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

