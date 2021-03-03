ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,189 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

