ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

