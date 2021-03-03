ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,872 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

