ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Q2 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Q2 by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.