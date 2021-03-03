ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.21 ($17.89).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €17.65 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.61. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.