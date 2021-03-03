Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.