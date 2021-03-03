Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.73.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.