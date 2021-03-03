Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNG. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Pulmonx stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.33. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

