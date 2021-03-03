Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LUNG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

