Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMSY. UBS Group began coverage on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 7,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,534. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

