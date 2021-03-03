PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

