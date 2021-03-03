PVH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,339 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,950 call options.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

