Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issued By Truist Securiti

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $790.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $892.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $872.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

