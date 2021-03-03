Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Issued By KeyCorp

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

