Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

FRPT stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Freshpet by 18.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 265,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Freshpet by 417.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

