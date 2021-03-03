Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

