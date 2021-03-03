Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

INGN stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.61 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040 over the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

