Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered by Analyst

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kaman in a report issued on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,665.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kaman by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

