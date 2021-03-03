Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Boosted by Analyst

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.