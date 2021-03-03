Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Algoma Central Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Algoma Central from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:ALC opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. Algoma Central has a fifty-two week low of C$7.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

